Malawi: Court Puts Strict Security Measures for Judgement Announcement - Malawi Poll Case

28 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

The Constitutional Court has put in place very strict and tough measures during the announcement of the judgement in the landmark presidential election nullification petition case set for Monday February 3 in Lilongwe.

High Court of Malawi and Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal registrar Agnes Patemba says during the delivery of the judgement, access to the court premises will be restricted to only those individuals who will have accreditation cards.

"The presence of the general public within 150 metres from the parameter fence of the court premises will not be allowed," says Patemba.

She said people will follow the judgment announcement through accredited public radios including Times and Zodiak which will cover the event live.

The judgement comes at a time when a top banker Thomson Mpinganjira faces prosecution for allegedly trying to bribe the Constitutional Court judges over the election case whose judgement announcement will be done this coming Monday.

The five-judge panel comprising Healey Potani, Ivy Kamanga, Dingiswayo Madise, Redson Kapindu and Mike Tembo will deliver their judgement in full court from 9am.

In the case, two of the presidential candidates in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections--UTM Party's Saulos Chilima (the first petitioner) and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Lazarus Chakwera (the second petitioner)--want the court to nullify presidential election results over alleged irregularities, especially in the results management system.

Incumbent President Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), who was declared winner of the elections, is the first respondent with Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) as the second respondent.

