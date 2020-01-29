Mauritius: Switzerland Non-Resident Ambassador Meets Prime Minister

press release

The Non-Resident Ambassador of Switzerland to Mauritius, Dr Nicolas Brühl, met the Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Home Affairs and External Communications, Minister of Rodrigues, Outer Islands and Territorial Integrity, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, today at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

In a statement, Ambassador Brühl highlighted that discussions with the Prime Minister were very productive and fruitful, and that the two countries will further strengthen their bilateral cooperation in the political and economic areas. One specific area of collaboration, he underscored, relates to the pharmaceutical and health sector. Switzerland looks forward to working in closer collaboration with Mauritius in this field, he concluded.

Dr Nicolas Brühl, based in Pretoria, South Africa, is also the extraordinary and plenipotentiary Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa, the Republic of Botswana, the Kingdom of Lesotho, the Republic of Namibia and the Kingdom of Eswatini.