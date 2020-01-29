Mauritius: Workshops to Advance the Cause for Gender Equality

press release

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in collaboration with the Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Mauritius is organising a series of lectures and workshops on issues pertaining to women's rights and combatting discrimination against women from 28- 30 January 2020.

In this context, a half-day workshop on 'Les procédures du Comité des Nations Unies sur l'élimination de toutes les formes de discrimination à l'égard des femmes: les enjeux pour Maurice' was held today at the Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel in Port-Louis.

The event was preceded by a press conference by the Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Mr D. B. Seetulsingh, the French Expert on Women's Rights, United Nations (UN) Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) Committee Member and former Minister of Gender Issues in France, Mrs Nicole Ameline, and the Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Mauritius, Mr Vincent Degert.

In a statement to the press, Mr Seetulsingh stated the activities are being conducted under the EU-funded project "Promotion of respect for human rights in Mauritius and Rodrigues", that implements wide ranging awareness activities on human rights issues across Mauritius and Rodrigues. He recalled that Mrs Ameline who has been invited to deliver the lectures and conduct workshops during the three days, will shed light on the UN reporting procedure; issues raised during the consideration of Mauritius' report to CEDAW in 2018 as well as the role of key stakeholders in the reporting cycle.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Governance Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The activities, he said, will benefit ministries, organisations of civil society participating in the submission of reports to the CEDAW Committee, National Human Rights institutions and diplomatic missions to chart the way forward to combatting gender violence.

As for Mrs Ameline, she stressed that gender equality is essential to the effectiveness of an inclusive sustainable and equitable world adding that the workshops will support stakeholders in Mauritius to tackle the issue of gender inequality in a multitude of ways in terms of legal barriers, charting a road map, and recommendations. She also called on the authorities to mobilise, innovate and double their efforts so as to consolidate the cause to combat gender violence.

For his part, Ambassador Degert underlined that gender equality is a serious issue despite the fact that women are progressing in the world at various levels. Combatting violence against women through legislative and policy measures, financial support and awareness is a priority for the EU, he stated.