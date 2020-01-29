Mauritius: Workshops to Advance the Cause for Gender Equality

29 January 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in collaboration with the Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Mauritius is organising a series of lectures and workshops on issues pertaining to women's rights and combatting discrimination against women from 28- 30 January 2020.

In this context, a half-day workshop on 'Les procédures du Comité des Nations Unies sur l'élimination de toutes les formes de discrimination à l'égard des femmes: les enjeux pour Maurice' was held today at the Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel in Port-Louis.

The event was preceded by a press conference by the Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Mr D. B. Seetulsingh, the French Expert on Women's Rights, United Nations (UN) Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) Committee Member and former Minister of Gender Issues in France, Mrs Nicole Ameline, and the Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Mauritius, Mr Vincent Degert.

In a statement to the press, Mr Seetulsingh stated the activities are being conducted under the EU-funded project "Promotion of respect for human rights in Mauritius and Rodrigues", that implements wide ranging awareness activities on human rights issues across Mauritius and Rodrigues. He recalled that Mrs Ameline who has been invited to deliver the lectures and conduct workshops during the three days, will shed light on the UN reporting procedure; issues raised during the consideration of Mauritius' report to CEDAW in 2018 as well as the role of key stakeholders in the reporting cycle.

The activities, he said, will benefit ministries, organisations of civil society participating in the submission of reports to the CEDAW Committee, National Human Rights institutions and diplomatic missions to chart the way forward to combatting gender violence.

As for Mrs Ameline, she stressed that gender equality is essential to the effectiveness of an inclusive sustainable and equitable world adding that the workshops will support stakeholders in Mauritius to tackle the issue of gender inequality in a multitude of ways in terms of legal barriers, charting a road map, and recommendations. She also called on the authorities to mobilise, innovate and double their efforts so as to consolidate the cause to combat gender violence.

For his part, Ambassador Degert underlined that gender equality is a serious issue despite the fact that women are progressing in the world at various levels. Combatting violence against women through legislative and policy measures, financial support and awareness is a priority for the EU, he stated.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Mauritius
Governance
East Africa
Women
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.