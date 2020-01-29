Mauritius: Inclusion Is the Driving Force for Transformation in Education, Says Vpm Dookun Luchoomun

29 January 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Inclusion, as reiterated in the Government Programme 2020-2024, is the driving force behind the transformation of the whole education system which is adapted to the needs of all students including Special Education Needs (SEN) learners, said the Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, today, at the opening of a one-day workshop at the Gold-Crest Hotel in Quatre-Bornes.

The workshop, an initiative of the Ministry and the SEN Authority, focuses on the validation of the norms and standards governing the SEN sector. Several managers and heads of SEN institutions as well as other stakeholders will contribute their views and ideas to the aspects presented prior to validating the document.

The Vice-Prime Minister recalled that the SEN Authority (SENA) was set up with the view to cater for the needs of children with disabilities and provide for a new institutional framework that will encourage their holistic development. The primary objective, she stressed, is to promote an inclusive and equitable education system to all learners and ensure equal access to relevant and quality education and training, in line with Sustainable Development Goals as well as the Nine Years of Continuous Basic Education Programme.

A number of actions and initiatives, she stated, have been established as part of the furtherance of the goals set: increasing free access for all learners to educational institutions; access to learners with physical disabilities; infrastructural works in various primary and secondary schools; and scholarship for learners with SEN to pursue their post-secondary studies, amongst others. She also underlined that a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed with the Government of India to assist in the supply of the Braille Notes to visually impaired students.

With regard to quality services, Vice-Prime Minister Dookun-Luchoomun, underlined that it is important to promote capacity building and the professional development of the teaching staff and personnel working in SEN institutions, adding that they are major determinants for creating a safe, secure and conducive environment for learners and that efforts should be guided towards achieving these desirable outcomes.

For her part, the Chairperson of the SENA, Mrs Savritree Oogarah, underscored that the Board has a keen determination to improving the education of the children with SEN. She emphasised that with the expertise, experience and the governing criteria for the SEN sector, the SEN Authority and different institutions will be able to implement effective action plans and spearhead appropriate programmes for the children.

Copyright © 2020 Government of Mauritius.

