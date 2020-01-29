Angola/Morocco: Five-a-Side - Angola Make Debut in African Cup in Morocco

Luanda — Angola's five-a-side soccer team are making their debut Wednesday in their game against Mozambique at 9pm in the first round of the group B of the sixth edition of the African tournament, underway in Morocco until 7 February.

In the second round (31 January), Angola face Egypt, the holder of the most titles, three trophies, won in 1996, 2000 and 2004 editions.

In the last round, the national team lock horns with Guinea Conakry on 2 February.

This is the third time Angola are participating in the competition, with the first held in Libya in 2008 and followed by that in South Africa in 2016.

The national team are seeking the chance to move from the stage, unlike in the previous editions.

The event kicks off this Wednesday with the matches of group A.