South Africa: Digital Nomad - a Stranger in Paradise

analysis

A Daily Maverick sub-editor finds himself on a Caribbean island paradise at the beginning of an epic journey.

It was Branko's idea.

I'd told Branko Brkic, the Daily Maverick editor-in-chief, that I was suffering from ennui, and was thinking of implementing my pension plan, which involved going to Thailand, blowing my dosh on sinful living and purchasing a lethal shot of heroin with my last 100 baht.

"I've got a better idea," said Branko. "Go to Central America, and work from there." (My work entails sub-editing for Daily Maverick.)

"The only difference between working there and working in Cape Town is a millionth of a second - the speed of light, the time it takes for internet communications to flash around the world. And internet connections are very good in Central America.

"Start off in Belize... I've heard it's an amazing country. They speak English there - it used to be British Honduras."

"Wow," I enthused. "What a brilliant idea."

"I'm serious," said Branko. "You should do it."

"I will."

I formulated a rough plan, which involves travelling through all seven Central American countries, across to Colombia, and then down South America to Tierra Del Fuego at the southernmost tip...