South Africa: ASA, SABC Strike Deal to Broadcast Top SA Marathons

29 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Athletics South Africa (ASA) and the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) have announced an agreement to broadcast several top athletics events during the 2020 season.

The agreement, which was signed at the SABC offices in Auckland Park on Wednesday, will see the SABC producing and broadcasting marathons, track and field and road running events.

The marathons that SABC and ASA will bring to South Africans include the Cape Town Marathon, Two Oceans Marathon, Comrades Marathon, Nelson Mandela Marathon and Soweto Marathon.

Aleck Skhosana, the President of Athletics South Africa said: "We would like to thank the Group Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Operations Officer of the SABC for working tirelessly with ASA to safeguard the success of the deal between the two parties. The success of this partnership will return athletics to its deserved status of visibility, giving athletes exposure and bringing the sport to the rest of the athletics family."

Ian Plaatjes, the Chief Operations Officer of SABC, said: "As a public service broadcaster, the SABC plays a pivotal role to facilitate social cohesion by providing a wide range of programming which includes broadcasting sports of national interest. This partnership cements our continuous efforts to work with various stakeholders in fulfilling our mandate."

Both parties are committed to ensuring that the South African citizens are kept abreast and captivated on the upcoming athletics sporting events.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

