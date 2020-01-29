Nigeria: Air Peace to Start Mumbai Flight March, Gets Nod for Israel

Lagos — Air Peace, Nigeria will soon commence flight to Mumbai, India.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema, hinted that the Mumbai flight may commence by the end of March.

Briefing newsmen in Lagos, Onyema also disclosed that the Federal Government had granted approval to the airline to operate direct flight to Tel Aviv, Israel.

Air Peace is the only Nigerian carrier operating international flight with the Sharjah-Dubai operation which it started mid last year and has maintained. It is the largest airline in West and Central Africa

According to him, no foreign operator would create as much jobs as Nigerian airlines. He said he derives satisfaction in the number of jobs he has created.

He said, "Air Peace has helped in bringing down the prices of tickets to Dubai. For instance, on Air Peace you can pay as low as N180,000 for a return trip to Dubai, N650,000 for business class and N850,000 on First class.

"By the time we start the London route, we will bring down the prices of ticket so that even students can afford to go to London. We will start the Mumbai route by March 2020 and later in the year, we will commence direct flight to Tel Aviv in Isreal.

"It is about the lives we are touching and the families by extension. It is not about what we make and the truth is that Air Peace employs 3, 200 directly and if these ones lose their jobs and many of them are virile and agile, imagine what they may turn to? And so it is my joy to see these people off the streets and gainfully employed."

He however commended the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika for addressing multiple frequencies granted to foreign airlines.

The Air Peace said while the FG's efforts are commendable, more should be done to encourage indigenous carriers to create more jobs.