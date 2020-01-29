Nigerian Heavyweight Boxer David Adeleye Makes Professional Debut

29 January 2020
This is Africa (Hilversum)
By Socrates Mbamalu

The heavyweight boxing division continues to grow, becoming even more competitive. With a new generation of young British boxers coming fast behind the likes of Anthony Joshua, Dereck Chisora and Dyllian White, a new name, David Adeleye, made his debut and won in the first round.

Nigerian boxer David Adeleye, 23, turned professional in his debut match against Dmitrij Kalinovskij. He stopped Kalinovskij in the first round at 2.25 minutes to a large crowd that gave him a standing ovation.

Adeleye joins British promoter, Frank Warren, who has boxers like Tyson Fury, Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce on his books. Adeleye said, "I am humbled and grateful to join such a highly-ranked promotional team, which is one of the best in the world."

The 22-year-old has already sparred with the likes of Dereck Chisora and Hughie Fury. The heavyweight fighter is ready to take things a step at a time and is eager to be part of the rivalry that's building up in the division.

Adeleye who combined amateur boxing with his studies, graduated last year from the University of Wolverhampton with a degree in Business Management. His dissertation was on the boxing business.

The heavyweight boxing division has grown more competitive, with fresh hands joining in. Ukranian boxer and undisputed cruiserweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk joined the heavyweight division and is likely to face Zimbabwean boxer, Derek Chisora. Usyk won his first heavyweight fight over Chazz Witherspoon.

Adeleye who stands at 6 foot and 4 inches is part of a crop of young British boxers who are coming up the ranks in heavyweight boxing. Adeleye represented England in an international against Denmark in 2018. He also won gold at the British Universities and Colleges Sport Boxing Championships.

