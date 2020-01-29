Tanzania: Heady Scent of Change Hangs Over the Spice Islands of Zanzibar

opinion

Tanzania's ruling mainland party, the CCM, is being challenged for power in Zanzibar's October 2020 elections by the Alliance for Change, ACT Wazalendo. The CCM has ruled semi-autonomous Zanzibar - made up of the islands of Unguja and Pemba - since it merged with Tanganyika to form Tanzania in 1964.

This is a difficult time for the people of Zanzibar. Instead of working for the people, the governing Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) and its leaders continue to manoeuvre to remain in power to enrich themselves, rather than serving the people.

For the last four years, Zanzibar has not made any progress, largely because of the stolen 2015 election. Zanzibaris endure a government that took power by force, disrespecting the democratic wishes of the people of Zanzibar and breaching the 1984 Zanzibar Constitution and its amendments which require a Government of National Unity.

The CCM government is sowing the seeds of discrimination among Zanzibaris. Nowhere is this more evident than in the area of youth employment where a Zanzibari youth is given an opportunity for employment only because of place of birth and political affiliation and not because of qualifications, ability and competence. In the Zanzibar of today, one needs to...