Tanzania: Heady Scent of Change Hangs Over the Spice Islands of Zanzibar

28 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Maalim Seif

Tanzania's ruling mainland party, the CCM, is being challenged for power in Zanzibar's October 2020 elections by the Alliance for Change, ACT Wazalendo. The CCM has ruled semi-autonomous Zanzibar - made up of the islands of Unguja and Pemba - since it merged with Tanganyika to form Tanzania in 1964.

This is a difficult time for the people of Zanzibar. Instead of working for the people, the governing Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) and its leaders continue to manoeuvre to remain in power to enrich themselves, rather than serving the people.

For the last four years, Zanzibar has not made any progress, largely because of the stolen 2015 election. Zanzibaris endure a government that took power by force, disrespecting the democratic wishes of the people of Zanzibar and breaching the 1984 Zanzibar Constitution and its amendments which require a Government of National Unity.

The CCM government is sowing the seeds of discrimination among Zanzibaris. Nowhere is this more evident than in the area of youth employment where a Zanzibari youth is given an opportunity for employment only because of place of birth and political affiliation and not because of qualifications, ability and competence. In the Zanzibar of today, one needs to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Tanzania
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.