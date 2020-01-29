Mauritius: No Case of Coronavirus Detected Up to Now in Mauritius

press release

No case of coronavirus has been detected up to now in Mauritius, affirmed the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, during a joint press conference held, yesterday, in Port Louis with regards to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China, particularly in the City of Wuhan, located in the province of Hubei.

The joint press meet was organised by the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Nandcoomar Bodha, the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Mauritius, Mr Sun Gongyi, the World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Mauritius, Dr Laurent Musango, the Chief Executive Officer of Air Mauritius, Mr Somas Appavou and other personalities were present.

Minister Jagutpal reassured the Mauritian population that all precautionary measures are being taken at the airport through strict screening of passengers via thermo detectors. Until now, he said, there have been nine symptomatic cases placed in the Quarantine Ward of Souillac hospital, out of which two persons have left for China and the remaining seven individuals have undergone screening and they are not suffering from the coronavirus.

He informed that all passengers coming from the city of Wuhan are being put in the Quarantine ward for an incubation period of 14 days and travellers coming from China are being monitored by Health inspectors. As regards the medical tests, Minister Jagutpal stated that these are being sent to Germany and South Africa and needful is being done so that they are processed in Mauritius in the upcoming days.

For his part, Minister Bodha pointed out that from January till now, 5000 passengers have travelled from China to Mauritius. Out of 20 Mauritian students studying in Wuhan, three students have already returned to Mauritius, and 13 have written letters to his Ministry to be evacuated from the affected city, he underlined.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, will stay in touch with the other four students to know whether they would opt to come back to Mauritius. On this score, the Minister stated that his Ministry is working in collaboration with the Embassy of the People's Republic of China with a view to helping the students return to Mauritius as Wuhan is locked down and travels are banned from the city. Minister Bodha further urged all Mauritians to submit the names of their relatives in Hubei province and China so as to trigger necessary actions to help them.

As for Ambassador Sun Gongyi, he reiterated that the Chinese Embassy will work collaboratively with the Mauritian Government with a view to provide support to Mauritians in China.

For his part, the WHO representative, Dr Laurent Musango highlighted that proper screening is being done at the airport of Mauritius and advised each and everyone to take precautionary measures while travelling.

The Chief Executive Officer of Air Mauritius, Mr Somas Appavou, spoke of the precautions that are being taken by the national airline, which he said are in conformity with all established norms and protocols. He indicated that all flights to Shanghai and Hong Kong are being maintained.