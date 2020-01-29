Mauritius to Make Yearly Contribution to United Nations Road Safety Trust Fund

press release

Mauritius will make a yearly voluntary contribution to the United Nations Road Safety Trust Fund which supports the implementation of the Global Plan for the Decade of Action for Road Safety.

The Fund benefits the world's citizens by leveraging the expertise of the United Nations system to achieve the road safety related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The objectives comprise strengthening road safety management capacity and supporting road safety programmes at the national and local levels across the five pillars of the Global Plan for the Decade of Action for Road Safety by providing financial support to participating institutions and organisations.

They also include coordinating and harmonising initiatives for the SDGs, and maximising the effectiveness and efficiency of the goals.

Other countries namely Hungary, Slovak Republic, Republic of Cyprus and organisations such as the European Commission, Russian Federation, Total Foundation, Agence Française de Développement, also contribute to the United Nations Road Safety Trust Fund.

About the United Nations Road Safety Trust Fund

With regard to improving road safety, the UN General Assembly adopted, in April 2016, resolution 70/260 requesting the Secretary-General to consider the possibility of establishing, from voluntary contributions, a road safety trust fund, to support the implementation of road safety-related SDGs. Following the resolution, the United Nations Road Safety Fund was established in 2018 as a UN Multi-Partner Trust Fund.

The vision of the Fund is to build a world where roads are safe for every road user, everywhere. Its mission is to finance and leverage further funding for high-impact projects based on established and internationally recognised best practices that increase road safety and minimize and eventually eliminate road crash trauma for all road users.

The Fund was created to finance actions in low and middle-income countries to substantially reduce death and injuries from road crashes, and reduce economic losses resulting from these crashes.