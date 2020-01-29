Zimbabwe: Invest in Renewable Energy, ZCDC Urged

29 January 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Donald Nyarota

Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company has been urged to upscale investments in renewable energy as a solution to power shortages that has depressed its productivity.

This is contained in a recent study released by the Chamber of Mines which highlighted that mining executives were wary of the recurrent and prolonged power outages.

"Executives of mining companies operating below full capacity mentioned acute power outages, inadequate foreign exchange allocations, capital shortages, high cost structure and obsolete equipment as the major constrains weighing down capacity utilization in the mining industry.

"The majority of respondent (80%) mining executives indicated that mining companies are facing regular and prolonged power outages resulting in production stoppages... ." reads part of the report.

Such regular and prolonged power outages have resulted in depressed productivity in the mining sector, as it is heavily reliant on the availability of electricity to power machines used in processing minerals.

Minister of state for Manicaland Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba is on record chiding the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) for being subject to power rationing saying this was a manifestation of failure to invest in renewable energy.

"It is surprising to hear that ZCDC is also not operating at full capacity because it is subjected to power rationing and it cannot meet the cost of fuel to run the plant when there is no electricity.

"This is an anomaly the mine should run without a stop and they should consider investing in renewable energy to solve the problem of power, this would be a long lasting solution because mining should not stop," said Gwaradzimba.

Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (ZELA) deputy director Shamiso Mutisi says big mining concerns should make tangible investment which can not only benefit the sector but the community at large.

"ZCDC should invest in national project which a can leave a legacy, like setting up a solar power plant or farm for renewable energy that can also feed into other sectors besides mining," said Mutisi.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Energy
Business
Southern Africa
Company
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.