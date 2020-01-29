Africa: SA Faces a Host of Challenges As It Chairs AU

28 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

SA is facing probably its 'sternest test' since the dawn of democracy, at home, just as it takes on the extra responsibility of chairing the African Union from next month, the government says.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and International Relations and Co-operation Minister Naledi Pandor spelt out the tough domestic and diplomatic challenges South Africa faces when they addressed South Africa's ambassadors to other African countries in Pretoria on Tuesday 28 January. The diplomats were gathered to consider how South Africa should use the African Union (AU) chair to advance Africa and South Africa's interests.

Ramaphosa told them South Africa's priorities as AU chair would be implementing the ambitious African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) which comes into effect on July 1; resolving African conflicts especially in Libya and South Sudan; empowering African women and preventing violence against them; and improving African governance.

He rebuked outside powers for meddling in Africa's conflicts such as Libya and South Sudan, while Pandor acknowledged - apparently for the first time by such a senior government official - the threat posed to southern Africa by the growing presence of Islamic State in northern Mozambique.

