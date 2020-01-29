South Africa: There's Only One Thing Worse Than Being Talked About - and That's Not Being Talked About

28 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Oscar Van Heerden

South Africa has been the subject of some attention lately from international pundits, sometimes for all the wrong reasons. But that's a good thing - as long as the government takes note.

The recent social media clips making the rounds from Davos have everyone talking. Richard Quest, speaking on the sidelines of Davos, laid into the South African delegation and took issue with our president and his approach to the current challenges facing our country.

Quest says: "There's no point in saying, invest, invest, invest, when you don't have the policies worthy of it." He then continues to say that while it was bad two years ago, "since then we've discovered just how awful the State Capture of state-owned enterprises has been. This is one of those few subjects where Pravin Gordhan tells us, 'if you think it was bad, it is worse'."

"Now you tell me," he continues, "how anybody for the last five to 10 years has been saying South Africa is doing really well, we've got everything under control, and suddenly turns around and says well actually the economy was hijacked, by the way. And we're terribly sorry to tell you that the losses are in the...

