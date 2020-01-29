Nigeria: Fire Razes Govt Power Plant in Ondo

29 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By James Sowole

Akure — Fire last Monday gutted the federal government multi-million naira electric power plant located at Oke Agbe town in Akoko South-West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The power plant, which was said to have been established by the federal government some years ago to supply electricity to Akoko area of the state and some parts of Ekiti State was reported to had been abandoned.

The cause of the inferno was still unknown as at the time of filing this report, but a source said it may have been caused by bush burning.

An eyewitness said the fire destroyed the entire power plant, and that there was no effort to put it out following the absence of the men of the Ondo State Fire Service.

He said: "We just saw he place suddenly burning and we don't know what could have caused it, and the fire fighters were not on ground to put out the fire because they are not in this local government area."

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer. (PPRO), CSP Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident, saying investigation had commenced into it.

"We are yet to know the cause of the fire, but we have commenced investigation into the matter," he stated.

