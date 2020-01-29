Nigeria: Woman Sets Self Ablaze

29 January 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ibrahim

A married woman has set herself ablaze, because her husband married a second wife.

The woman, identified as Rabi, was said to be unhappy with her husband, Malam Badamasi, for marrying an additional wife.

Freedom Radio on Wednesday reported that the incident happened at Gayawa quarters, Ungoggo local government area of Kano State.

Salisu Safiyanu, Ms Rabi's brother-in-law, told journalists that he found the deceased in her matrimonial home, burnt beyond recognition.

Speaking on the incident, Malama Mariya, a sister to the deceased told journalists that she was devastated as her sister lost her life due to "extreme jealousy".

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullhi Kiyawa, confirmed the incident. He told PREMIUM TIMES he is expecting additional information from the divisional police officer in charge of the area before he issues a statement.

However, the spokesperson of Kano State fire service, Muhammad Ibrahim, said they are yet to receive a report on the incident.

