Nigerian Immigration Arrests Suspected Human Traffickers

29 January 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oge Udegbunam

Three suspected human traffickers and three victims in transit to Ghana have been apprehended by the operatives of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at Seme Border Control Post, an official has said.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Service Public Relations Officer, Sunday James, on Tuesday.

According to him, the Comptroller of NIS in charge of the Seme Control Post, Olushola Ajisafe, confirmed the status of the victims as being trafficked, after a thorough investigation.

Mr James said the Comptroller, had, during his duty tour, arrested several human traffickers and their victims in the state.

"The victims were deceitfully persuaded to embark on the trip for a job, but on being interrogated, they were discovered to be victims of trafficking for the purpose of prostitution," the statement.

"The human trafficking illicit business has been on the increase under various guise, but they have always been discovered by the officials through timely intelligence and operational synergy between officers along the national borders and airports leading to the arrests," the statement said.

The Comptroller General of NIS, Muhammad Babandede, also cautioned parents to keep an eye on their children, especially teenagers.

This group of people, according to him, are prone to falling victims of the deceitful acts and tricks of traffickers who may be close family members, friends and even contacts on the internet.

Mr Babandede also advised parents to embark on proper guidance and counselling, to prevent their children from becoming victims of trafficking.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Migration
West Africa
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.