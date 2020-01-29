South Africa: Joburg Cops Arrest Man Found With Contraband Cigarettes Worth R1 Million

A 43-year-old man was arrested in Meyerton, Gauteng, on Monday after being found in possession of a large number of illegal cigarettes valued at R1 million.

According to Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar, officers responded to a tip-off about a hefty supply of contraband cigarettes being stored on a property.

As JMPD officers and police arrived on the scene, the suspect allegedly attempted to bribe officers, offering them a plastic bag full of money.

"The officers immediately arrested the suspect for possession of illegal cigarettes, as well as for bribery," Minnaar said in a statement.

"When officers opened the bag with which the suspect wanted to bribe them, they counted R29 900, and the illegal cigarettes [that were seized] was valued at approximately R1 million."

The suspect was expected to appear in court soon.

Source: News24