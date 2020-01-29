Nigeria: Abia Council to Prosecute Landlords Channelling Waste to Roads

29 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ugochukwu Alaribe - Umuahia

Osisioma Ngwa council area of Abia State has threatened to prosecute owners of buildings in the council who channel wastes to roads.

Transition Committee Chairman, Osisioma Ngwa council, Dr Ikechukwu Nwabeke, who stated this while inspecting buildings along Nicolas Street by Brass junction in Aba, said most landlords in the area have failed to provide soak away pits for tenants residing in the buildings.

Nwabeke explained that such unhygienic practices could cause diseases outbreak in the council and urged health officials to ensure strict supervision of the area to promote healthy living.

"Some landlords channeled their waste pipes to the gutters because they have failed to provide soak away pits in their building.

"This is capable of causing diseases outbreak in the area. We are giving them one week ultimatum to build soak away pits or full wrath of the law," he said.

The Chairman handed a week ultimatum to defaulting landlords to build soak away pit septic tanks in their houses or face the wrath of the law.

