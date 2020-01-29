Nigeria: EFCC Arrests Landlord for Allegedly Harbouring Fraudsters

29 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, has arrested a 33-year-old property owner for allegedly harbouring suspected internet fraudsters.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Acting Head of Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the property owner was arrested with 10 other suspected internet fraudsters.

Orilade said that the property owner and the other suspected internet fraudsters were picked up in Ibadan following actionable intelligence on their alleged illegal activities.

He said that the suspects were arrested at a six-flat property tucked inside an isolated environment around Ologuneru area of Ibadan, describing the task of locating the property as daunting for the operatives.

Orilade said that operatives of the commission also arrested two other suspected internet fraudsters at Eleyele and Old Bodija areas of Ibadan.

He said that further investigations on the suspects were still ongoing, adding that those indicted would be charged to court as soon as possible.

Orilade some of the items recovered from the suspects included three exotic cars, laptops, mobile phones and land documents.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

