Zimbabwe: Stunner Pens Song to Massage Mudiwa's Ego

29 January 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

Popular musician Desmond Stunner Chideme has revealed that he is penning a song to massage his rival, flamboyant rapper Mudiwa Hood's ego.

This comes in the wake of re-ignited rivalry between the two rappers following Stunner's trolling of Mudiwa's social media post in which he suggests to be the late American basketball legend, Kobe Bryant's lookalike.

In response, the Ndaita Mari singer has taken the troll to his delight by posing the #MudiwaHoodChallenge which has taken social media by storm.

However, Stunner has also taken to social media-this time indicating that he would be penning a song to stroke Mudiwa's financial muscle which he often parades on social media.

"Mface wangu anoda zvekunzi ane mari stereki-and anayo, so with the little or no money I have, I have paid studio time and penned a very nice song for you @mudiwahood. Handina kukutuka, but I have decided to just sing your praise and tell you kuti urimbada mface wangu. Link will be available at 1pm via our Facebook "Stunner Tazoita Cash Records," he said.

In his condolence message on the death of Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash together with his daughter Gianni Bryant over the weekend, Mudiwa insinuated that he was the deceased's lookalike.

As expected, Stunner took a screenshot in an attempt to troll Mudiwa, querying his assertion resulting in the #MudiwaHoodChallenge.

The two flamboyant rappers have enjoyed throwing jabs at each other over the years and many have described their frosty relationship as purely driven by big egos on either sides.

