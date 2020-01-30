East Africa Rally Challenge Returns After Ten-Year Hiatus

30 January 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jejje Muhinde

After several failed attempts, the East Africa Rally Challenge (EARC) has been revived - starting this year - after a decade hiatus.

The regional championship was last held in 2010 when it was won by Zimbabwean Jamie Whyte.

The championship, which targets more cross-border participation, will take place in Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania, and Burundi. The latter will host the final race of the year.

"After a successful consultation meeting, it has been concluded that by effective 2020 the championship will be organized within the region and called East Africa Rally Championship. It will be hosted by five countries," reads part of a statement signed by representatives of motorsport federations from the five regional countries.

It is expected that the 2020 series will be considered as feasibility trials with plans to full adoption later this year.

The rally will be organized under the Kenyan National Rally regulations, but the points will be awarded as per the Africa Rally Championship rules.

The championship will rev off in Kenya with the Guru Nanak Rally scheduled for February 8-9.

EARC 2020 calendar

Kenya - February 8-9

Rwanda - May 16-17

Uganda - August 15-16

Tanzania - September 19-20

Burundi - October 17-18

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

