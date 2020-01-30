Nigeria: Govt to Repatriate Additional U.S.$321 Million Abacha Loot

Photo: Pixabay
29 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

The Federal Government is planning to repatriate additional $321million of funds looted by a former military Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

To this end, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday asked the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to sign a tripartite assets sharing agreement on behalf of the country with the Island of Jersey and the United States of America.

Malami, who briefed State House Correspondents after seven hours FEC meeting, said the funds would be used to finance Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Abuja-Kano Expressway, and the Second Niger Bridge.

The minister said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to be signed would also cover assets or funds recovered from James Ibori, Diezani Allison-Madueke, and Kola Aluko.

Details later...

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Spotlight on Nigeria's Death Penalty as Woman Gets the Gallows
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.