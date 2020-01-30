Kenya: Wahu Has Been Too 'Stubborn' Ever Since She Hit the 1m Followers Mark - Nameless

Musician Nameless claims his wife, Wahu Kagwi, has been very stubborn ever since she joined 'millionaire's club' on social media.

In a playful Instagram post, Nameless - real name David Mathenge - ranted how things have been tough for him in his house after Wahu hit the 1 million followers mark on social media.

Wahu's new 'attitude', he claims, is because he is yet to achieve that impressive milestone.

"Musidanganywe na hii picha... ever since afike 1million followers before me @wahukagwi amekuwa sumbua sana kwa nyumba🤦🏽♂️.. kichwa kimefura, hakukaliki kwa boma," Nameless captioned a photo of the celebrity couple.

He then went on to make a plea to his followers to make him reach that mark.

Hamwezi ni Wacha ni sumbuke hivo tu... seriously guys🤷🏾♂️... ebu nifikisheni mita bana🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️," said Nameless.

Musidanganywe na hii picha... ever since afike 1million followers before me @wahukagwi amekuwa sumbua sana kwa nyumba🤦🏽‍♂️.. kichwa kimefura, hakukaliki kwa boma. Hamwezi ni Wacha ni sumbuke hivo tu... seriously guys🤷🏾‍♂️... ebu nifikisheni mita bana🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️... this Reminds me of when she won a MAMA award before me..woiii.. niliteseka for one whole year kwa nyumba, lakini muli come through nikamnyorosha na two awards the following year. Alirudi laini... 😎😎😎 Mungu halali... aaanyway , Wacha nisitete Sana hapa😒... that's not the point of this pic..the point is, for those asking about this foto-shoot, my jacket is from @fintanfashion and Photography by @royalreelphotography_. More pics on my IG stories... . otherwise men's conference lini,🤔? #Askingforafriend😒🙄

But this is not the first time Nameless is experiencing this kind of a 'behaviour change' from Wahu.

The other instant, he claims, was when Wahu beat him to the MAMA awards.

"This Reminds me of when she won a MAMA award before me..woiii.. niliteseka for one whole year kwa nyumba, lakini muli come through nikamnyorosha na two awards the following year," Nameless narrated.

Nameless says that its only after he won two major awards of his own that Wahu somehow mellowed down.