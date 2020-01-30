Rwanda: Rwamagana Marathon Challenge Set for Feb. 16

The sixth edition of the annual Rwamagana Marathon Challenge will take place on February 16, Rwanda Athletics Federation (RAF) has confirmed.

"The main purpose of the event to give exposure to more young talents and take the sport closer to the people," said Olivier Umutangana, the RAF secretary-general.

"Established athletes will also use it as part of their early preps for this year's Peace Marathon."

Last year, John Hakizimana, in men's category, and Mediatrice Nyirarungwa, in women's section, were the winners in full marathon, while Yves Nimubona (men) and Marthe Yankurije (women) bagged gold medals in half marathon.

In the one-day event, there will also be a 10km run for fun category, which is open to all.

Rwamagana Marathon Challenge is organised by Rwamagana District in partnership with the local athletics governing body.