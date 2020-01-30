Kenya: Seventeen-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Hit By Stone in Mukuru Slums

30 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Police have launched investigations into an incident where a 17-year-old student died in Mukuru slums after he was hit and killed by a stone.

The deceased identified as Collins Oira was hit by a stone thrown by unknown people, the police have said in a statement.

According to the police, the deceased was cooking by the roadside when he was hit by a stone and died on the spot.

In another incident, a gang of suspected thieves poisoned two dogs at a private residence in Muthaiga area, Nairobi before stealing electronics, jewelry and cash.

According to the police, the gang of three jumped over a perimeter wall while armed with a pistol and crude weapons.

The suspects then poisoned the two dogs inside the compound before forcing their way into the house where they robbed the occupants.

The gang escaped after the owners of the house pressed the alarm button. No one was injured in the incident.

