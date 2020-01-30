Rwanda: RwandAir Rolls Out System to Ease Flight Scheduling

RwandAir, the national carrier, has announced that its customers will benefit from, among others convenient, easy-to-understand schedules and prices under a new system.

The national carrier announced a new partnership with Lufthansa systems' NetLine/Sched and ProfitLine/Price solutions that was signed on Monday, according to a statement.

It will optimise the airline's complex flight schedule to more efficiently determine the best ticket prices, based on the current market situation as well as supply and demand.

NetLine/Sched, helps airlines to quickly make the best decisions when creating and optimising their flight schedules, while also taking operational and economic aspects into account.

Meanwhile, ProfitLine/Price is a comprehensive system for pricing which considers the current competitive situation, price trends and underlying fare structures.

According to Yvonne Manzi Makolo RwandAir CEO: "Thanks to our adaption of Lufthansa Systems' scheduling and pricing solutions, our customers will be able to find fares more easily and enjoy an easy-to-understand flight schedule. Working closely with Lufthansa Systems, we have been able to optimise our ticket pricing and flight schedules to ensure RwandAir continues its ambitious growth as it enters into exciting new markets".

For, Marco Cesa, Lufthansa Systems Vice President Regional Management EMEA, developments in information technology have allowed airlines to alter their methods of distribution and achieve savings related to pricing and revenue management, issuing tickets and revenue accounting.

"We are delighted that RwandAir, an important customer in Africa, is now relying on our NetLine/Sched and ProfitLine/Price solutions. I am certain that both products will make a significant contribution to the airline's expansion plans"

Cesa also highlighted that, Netline/Sched is a dynamic system which enables airlines like RwandAir to make swift and effective changes and important short-term modifications to their highly complex live flight schedules.