Malawi Donors Urge Politicians to Accept Election Case Outcome, Call for Peace

29 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi's major donors are urging politicians and all Malawians to accept the Constitutional Court ruling on the election case to ensure peace.

US ambassador Scott among the signatories

In a statement, the US, UK, Japan, Norway, EU, Germany and Ireland say they acknowledge the anticipation and tension surrounding the impending release of the Constitutional Court decision in the matter of the presidential election result challenge case.

"We collectively reaffirm our support for Malawi and its citizens as you forge a democratic future, based on an adherence to democratic values, inclusive justice, and constitutional rule," says the statement.

The envoys say Malawi can draw on an impressive history of institutions and leaders stepping forward to safeguard your democracy and ensure peaceful resolution for internal tensions.

"At this pivotal moment in Malawian history, we call on both the petitioners and the respondents, political parties and their supporters, and indeed all Malawians, regardless of their political affiliation, to respect the decision of the court and to adhere to the path outlined in Malawi's constitution and electoral laws, including on the right of appeal," say the donors.

The statement says for those who choose to exercise their right to demonstrate, they must do so peacefully and legally, and for security personnel to proceed with balance and restraint.

The statement says all political leaders to come together and lead an inclusive dialogue, in line with the National Peace Architecture report (2013) that addresses broad concerns held by the Malawian people and that supports a common understanding for the future.

