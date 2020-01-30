Kenya: Waititu Impeached By the Senate

29 January 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Ferdinand Waititu Baba Yao was impeached as Kiambu Governor on Wednesday night, following an overwhelming vote by the Senate.

This follows proceedings, for two days, on charges brought against him by Kiambu County Assembly Members who accused him of abuse of office and other crimes.

Debate ahead of the vote was so charged and openly displayed political differences affiliated to the Tanga Tanga and Kieleweke-associated with Deputy President William Ruto and his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta, and which have been fuelled lately by the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Majority of the Senators voted for the motion seeking to validate his impeachment by Kiambu County Assembly, despite concerns on whether it met the legal threshold from a section of legislators.

Waititu was facing three charges among them gross violation of the constitution, abuse of office and crime under the national law.

During the debate on Wednesday night, leaders did not shy away to indicate how they would vote even as some dismissed the process as politically-motivated.

Waititu is already facing corruption charges, with a magistrate having ordered that he stays away from office until his case is heard and determined.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
Governance
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Spotlight on Nigeria's Death Penalty as Woman Gets the Gallows
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.