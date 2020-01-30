Kenya: Waititu Impeached By the Senate

Nairobi — Ferdinand Waititu Baba Yao was impeached as Kiambu Governor on Wednesday night, following an overwhelming vote by the Senate.

This follows proceedings, for two days, on charges brought against him by Kiambu County Assembly Members who accused him of abuse of office and other crimes.

Debate ahead of the vote was so charged and openly displayed political differences affiliated to the Tanga Tanga and Kieleweke-associated with Deputy President William Ruto and his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta, and which have been fuelled lately by the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Majority of the Senators voted for the motion seeking to validate his impeachment by Kiambu County Assembly, despite concerns on whether it met the legal threshold from a section of legislators.

Waititu was facing three charges among them gross violation of the constitution, abuse of office and crime under the national law.

During the debate on Wednesday night, leaders did not shy away to indicate how they would vote even as some dismissed the process as politically-motivated.

Waititu is already facing corruption charges, with a magistrate having ordered that he stays away from office until his case is heard and determined.