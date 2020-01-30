Angola: Chinese Citizen Suspected of Coronavirus in Angola

Luanda — A Chinese citizen, suspected of having coronavirus, is hospitalized at the Girassol clinic, in Luanda, said Wednesday, the Minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta.

According to the official, who was speaking at a press conference, the patient arrived 12 days ago from that Asian country and has a high fever and cough.

Sílvia Lutucuta said that people who had contact with the patient are being contacted, for the purpose of medical examinations, without revealing numbers.

Despite the admission of the Chinese citizen in hospital, she appealed for the population to remain calm, reaffirming that the Health sector is prepared to deal with eventual cases of contamination.

This is the first suspected case of coronavirus contamination in the Southern African region.

The Angolan health authorities pledge to present new pronouncements on the Chinese citizen health status, at any time.

The Angolan Government announced last Saturday a contingency plan to prevent possible cases of contamination by coronavirus in the country.

The plan includes installing thermometers at 4 de Fevereiro International Airport and implementing preventive measures at ports, land borders and stops with a large flow of people.

Coronavirus is part of a vast family of viruses that includes those that cause the common flu, but also Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

The first symptoms are high fevers and cough, which can worsen to the extent of causing pneumonia.

The epicenter of this virus is the city of Wuhan, China, where it has claimed several lives.

So far, 132 people have died from this disease and 5,974 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, according to the latest reports published this Wednesday by the WHO.

In addition to China, cases of coronavirus infection have also been reported in Macau, Hong Kong, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, the United States of America, Singapore, Vietnam, Nepal, Malaysia, France, Germany, Australia and Canada.