Nigeria: NAF Deploys Aircraft, Troops for North-East Fresh Attacks

Lagos — The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, yesterday said the Air Force would deploy another C130 Aircraft to support the ongoing fight against insurgents in the North Eastern part of the country.

The fresh deployment may not be unconnected with the renewed attacks on villages in Maiduguri by Boko Haram fighters.

The CAS also revealed that fresh troops would be deployed along with the aircraft to complement the efforts of the troops on ground.

The newly deployed aircraft marked NAF 917 left the Nigerian Air Force Aircraft Maintenance Depot, Ikeja, Lagos, where a Periodic Depot Maintenance (PDM) was carried out for the North-East.

"This aircraft is very critical to what we are doing and we are very excited that we are able to handle the major maintenance such as the PDM.

This is the second C-130 that has gone through the PDM locally here in Ikeja, and our desire is to conduct the third one which is NAF-918. I believe it is possible with the level of training our men have received, and the various external teams who were involved in the PDM.