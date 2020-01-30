Rwanda Hosts First Global Summit on Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases

29 January 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Rwanda has hosted the first-ever global summit on Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali.

Each year more than 200 million people get sick and over 400,000 dies from malaria, most of them young children in sub-Saharan Africa.

At the same time, over 1.5 billion people - many of them in Africa - are at risk of neglected tropical diseases, a group of 20 diseases including elephantiasis, sleeping sickness, leprosy, blinding trachoma and intestinal worms that debilitate, disfigure, disable, and can kill.

The Kigali Summit on Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases is the first formal gathering to bring united global attention and calls-to-action to ending these preventable yet often deadly diseases.

The summit also comes just days before the first-ever World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day on January 30.

The summit will bring together heads of state of countries that represent almost two-thirds of malaria and NTDs burden, as well as major donors and partners.

It is expected to lead to an 'NTD Declaration' galvanizing countries to deliver political commitments and to mobilise new financial commitments of up to US$1.5 billion to eradicate NTDs.

