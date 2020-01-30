Kenya: Zimbabwe Appoint Ex-Gor, Leopards Coach

Former Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards coach Zdravko Logarusic has been appointed the head coach Zimbabwe national men's football team, the Warriors.

Logarusic has been on a sabbatical after his contract with the Sudanese national team, where he spent two years, lapsed on December 11, 2019.

He will be assisted by Chicken Inn tactician Joey Antipas and Lloyd Chitembwe.

Logarusic is not new to African football. He joined Kenyan giants Gor Mahia in 2012 after a short stint with Ghanaian side Ashanti Gold. He parted ways with the club in 2013 and headed to Simba SC in Tanzania where, again, he stayed for just a season. He returned to Kenya in 2015 to coach AFC Leopards but did not last at the den as he was again on the road, this time heading to Angola to join Inter Clubbe as an assistant coach. He later returned to Ghana to join Asante Kotoko before heading to Sudan in 2017.

His immediate task will be to lead the Warriors in their two-legged 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Algeria in March.