Kenya: Zoo Rally to Hold Mathare in Kericho

Zoo and Mathare United played to a 2-2 draw in an end-to-end Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match at the Green Stadium in Kericho on Wednesday.

The Slum Boys took the lead on eight minutes through new signing Dani Lual who tapped in a James Kinyanjui cross from the left flank.

The home side levelled matters at the quarter-hour mark through a beautiful free-kick by Wilson Anakeya. Kinyajui restored Mathre United's lead on 52 minutes with a long range effort.

Veteran striker Collins Neto ensured the two teams share spoils after equalising for Zoo with a volleyed effort from the edge of the box on 72 minutes.

Mathare United coach Salim Ali came out guns blazing after the match.

"It was a poorly officiated match especially by the centre referee and I think they were compromised. We are working very hard as a team but such kind of officiating is bad for the league," he lamented.

Zoo coach Herman Iswekha lauded his boys saying they fought hard to grab the point.

"I am happy we got a point and I think the boys played really well. Mathare United is a good team and they have always made it difficult for us. I have a young team and they are coming up well," he said.

"We have a tough match against KCB on Saturday at home once again and I urge the fans to turn up in large numbers to cheer the team," he added.

After the result, Mathare are 10th on the log with 25 points from 17 matches while Zoo are 12th with 15 points having played a game less.