Kenya: Floods Paralyse Transport in Turkana

29 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Sammy Lutta

Floods paralysed transport in Turkana after River Kawalase burst its banks following heavy rains in most parts of the county.

By 1pm Wednesday, no vehicles from Lodwar, Lokichoggio and Kalokol towns had crossed the swollen river.

The situation has also affected fish business around Lake Turkana. Fresh farm produce from Kitale could not reach markets in Lodwar.

DRY RIVER BED

Ms Anastasia Nagite said that the ongoing construction of a bridge on the usually dry river bed should be hastened to ensure uninterrupted movement.

"We have been losing lives whenever drivers [underestimate] the depth of the water. The long term solution will be [the construction of] a raised bridge," Ms Nagite said.

Mr Brian Ekiru said transportation of fish from Lake Turkana to Lodwar and other parts of the country was among the hard hit activities.

"We have not received fish in Lodwar town since morning. Fish mongers are staring at losses if the rains persist," Mr Ekiru said.

FLOODED RIVER

Turkana Central Sub-County Commander David Mburukwa cautioned motorists and the public crossing the flooded river until water levels are low.

"Anyone attempting to cross the flooded River Kawalase will be arrested. It is better to be late and safe than fast and commit suicide," Mr Mburukuwa said.

Nakoyo seasonal river on the Kakuma-Lokichoggio road in Turkana West Sub-County was also flooded due to heavy rains.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Business
East Africa
Environment
Transport
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Spotlight on Nigeria's Death Penalty as Woman Gets the Gallows
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.