Kenya: Wild Card Reprieve for Kenya's Olympic Swimmers

29 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Kenyan swimmers will compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics despite their suspension by International Swimming Federation (Fina).

There were fears that Kenya could miss out on the Olympics after Fina suspended the Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) last month until the latter hold their elections.

KSF last held elections in September, 2014, but, despite constant notices by Fina, they have failed to hold subsequent ones, prompting the world swimming governing body to act.

Kenya has been given two wild cards and are supposed to field one male and one female swimmer at the Summers Games slated for July 24 to August 9 in Tokyo.

Allaying the fears, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) secretary general, Francis Mutuku, disclosed on Wednesday that KSF still have a three-month window to put their house in order.

"If that doesn't happen, we shall engage them before entering the two swimmers. We shall also help them to prepare," said Mutuku, who spoke on the sidelines of the sidelines of the workshop on "Sports Marketing for Olympic Organisations" in Nairobi.

He added that the advantage NOC-K has is that they are allowed to intervene or enter athletes in case some of their affiliates are not in a position to.

Mutuku singled out the International Amateur Boxing Association (AIBA), who are not in a position to hold the continental Olympic qualifiers, forcing the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to step in.

"However, we believe that the KSF will be able to meet the requirement put in place way before the Olympics," said Mutuku.

Fina's communications department indicated that the global swimming body had temporary suspended the national federations of Kenya and Federated States of Micronesia, "until proper elections are held in accordance with the Fina Rules."

The move came following Fina Bureau Meeting in Kuwait City.

