Kenya: Duke Hour Wins Kenya Guineas

29 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Deja Vu

Visiting Zimbabwean wizard, Brendon McNaughton, popped some popcorn immediately for Bindya Devani and Jaydev Mody at Ngong on Sunday by persuading Anjoli to niftily shred other bandits aside in the Willliam's Lark Handicap.

It seemed like a good omen for the Kenya Guineas, but Bendon's, Quasar, was confined to timber when Chicago lead indulgently for a while until Duke Hour (James Muhindi), buttoned his coat to create an ideal ending by a neck.

Chicago still fought on, while Comic Star and Quasar reined in their capacity for adventure.

Large crowds were sucked into the sheer vortex of Duke Hour's energy. Trainers, Joe Karari and Captain Joe Oruya, have palatially gained the first Classic for owner, Mohammed Farah.

NGONG RESULTS

1.00 pm - First Race - The Drap D'Or Trophy (1,800m)

1. Pharoah's Advocate (Richard Kibet) The Sheik-J'adore

2. Clothes Horse (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Lettfot (James Muhidi)

Navy Seal withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: neck/3. Time: 1:57:4/10 secs. Favourite: Clothes Horse 5-4. Runners: 3

Owned by The Galloping Geriatrics. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

1.35 pm - Second Race - Clarke's Weaver Handicap (2,060m)

1. Piece of Cake (Lesley Sercombe)

2. Grace Kelly (James Muhindi)

3. Miss Zuri (Richard Kibet)

Distance: neck/2.4/1.5/neck. Time: 2:16:9/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 9

Owned by David Ansell, D. Schneider, and, D. Pleitz. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

2.10 pm - Third Race - Williams Lark Handicap (1,600m)

1. Anjoli (Brendon McNaughton)

2. Ione (Michael Micino)

3. Quickfire (Richard Kibet)

Distance: 2.4/2.4/2.4/1.5. Time: 1:42:6/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 9-4. Runners: 8

Owned by Jaydev Mody. Trainer Bindya Devani

2.45 pm - Fourth Race - Aberdare Cisticola Maiden(1,200m)

1. Buxton (Henry Muya)

2. Kalola (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Deodoro (Richard Kibet)

Distance: 1.4/6/4/3. Time: 1:15:5/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 7

Owned and trained by Joe Muya

3.20 pm - Fifth Race - The Kenya Guineas (1,600m)

1. Duke Hour (James Muhindi) Duke of Marmalade-Tartan Twilight

2. Chicago (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Comic Star (Richard Kibet)

4. Quasar (Brendon McNaughton)

Distance: neck/3.4/neck/2.75. Time: 1:41:7/10 secs. Favourite: Chicago 7-4. Runners: 8

Owned by Mohammed Farah. Trainers Joe Karari and Captain Oruya

3.55 pm - Sixth Race - Sharpe's Longclaw Handicap (1,200m)

1. Crixus (Paul kiarie)

2. Dusha (Peter Kinuthia)

3. Algy (James Muhindi)

Distance: 1/4.75/4.4/5.5. Time: 1:15:00 secs. Favourite: Dusha 7-4. Runners: 6

Owned by F. Mungai. Trainer Onesmus Mutua.

Next Meeting February 9 - for the Ultra Sharp Trophy, Harry Deacon Memorial Bowl, and, Kenya Gold Cup

