Africa Human Resources Innovation Awards Holds in Ghana

Instinct Wave, Africa's premium B2B event and media specialist, is set to hold the third edition of the Africa Human Resources Innovation Awards (AHRIA).

AHRIA 2020 is scheduled to hold at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, Ghana on Friday, 27th March 2020.

The Awards Scheme which was formally Ghana Human Resources Innovation Awards was rebranded to Africa Human Resource Innovation Awards in order to cover the sub region and bring together great minds in the HR industry across Africa.

According to the organisers, human resources units play pivotal and strategic roles in sustaining organizational growth in a highly competitive global environment.

"AHRIA in its third year will honour leading HR Professionals, organizations with top notch HR models and practices and executives who have made sterling contributions to the corporate sector over the years. AHRIA will also unveil Top 50 HR Leaders across verticals in the sub region," the organisers said.

Speaking on the rebranding of the awards, InstinctWave CEO, Mr. Akin Naphtal said 2020 is indeed shaping up to be a truly generation-defining year across the spectrum - from politics, to science, to the business world and beyond. Indeed the year heralds a new focus for business leaders, "As Africa's premium B2B event and media specialist, we are expanding some of our award schemes to cover the sub region as well as catch up with the new wave in the business sector. This is the reason behind the rebranding of the awards scheme to Africa Human Resources Innovation Awards. (AHRIA)"

"We are also glad to have the Fair Wages Commission on Board as a partner and a jury of AHRIA 2020," he added.

Naphtal said AHRIA 2020 is in partnership with the Ghana's Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, a reputable government institution.

The CEO of Fair Wages Commission, Dr. Edward Kwapong, expressed his excitement about partnering Instinct wave , he said that the award scheme will raise the bench mark of excellence in the Industry.

"Indeed it's a great honour to be part of InstinctWave's HR awards, it was great having Fair wages on board during the 2019 edition of the awards, I'm optimistic that it will be greater hosting a gathering of leading HR professionals from African countries such as South Africa,Nigeria,Kenya and Rwanda.This will be a huge platform not only to reward the hard work of HR Professionals but also meet our counterparts from other countries to interact and learn one or two things to strengthen the socio-economic development of the nation," Kwapong said.