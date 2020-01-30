Nigeria: Electoral Reforms Greater Than Party, Personal Ambition - Gbajabiamila

30 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hamisu Kabir Matazu and Balarabe Alkassim

Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila has said the electoral reforms being pursued by the National Assembly are for the good of the country's democracy which supersedes party affiliation and personal interest.

Welcoming his colleagues from recess during plenary yesterday, he said electoral reforms are greater than political parties and that they must be supported by all.

"Electoral reforms are not a political party issue; they are a matter of loyalty to an ideal that is greater than the party to which one belongs or the personal ambitions we may each hold.

"Electoral reforms are a matter of our nation's future, and I ask of you all that when the time comes to achieve the reforms we need, we do so with the utmost commitment to fairness and equity, respect for the rule of law and with abiding hope for a better future for all our people," he said.

