Malawi: Landlord Opens Ombudsman Officer After Malawi Govt Pays K40m Rentals

29 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Government has finally paid K39.9 million rentals for the offices of the Ombudsman which were sealed off on Tuesday due to accumulated rental arrears.

Malawi's Ombudsman (Public Protector) Martha Chizuma will be back in her office in Lilongwe but demoralized

Ministry of Lands spokesperson Charles Vintulla said Treasury had the cheque ready only that it was waiting for the landlord to raise invoice before the cheque was released.

"As I am talking to you now, the offices are now open. Sometimes landlords delay in raising invoices and other important documents, this causes delays," said Vintulla.

Ombudsman Martha Chizuma said the sealing off of the offices has demoralised the morale of the workers as the landlord literally evicted them as they were working.

The landlord said he had been giving eviction notices for a year now.

