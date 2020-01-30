Malawi: 8 Mzuzu Women Fighters Granted Bail, Full Trial On February 25 and 26

29 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

The Mzuzu Senior Magistrate's Court has adjourned the case involving eight suspects who battered a woman and insulted the modesty of a woman in Mzuzu to February 25 and 26 this year for full trial.

Manes Gondwe beating Thoko

The case was adjourned after Senior Resident Magistrate Patrick Kamisa granted them bail on Wednesday.

Kamisa ordered the suspects to pay K100,000 surety each and K200,000 non cash surities, to surrender all their travel documents and be reporting to Mzuzu Police every Friday.

The state has placed several charges on them, supreme being Cyber Stocking contrary to Section 88 of the Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act of 2016; Assault and Insulting the modesty of a woman contrary to the Penal Code.

The suspects are Mines Gondwe, 39, Lucky Gondwe, 40; Martha Kawonga 30; Chikondi Chirwa; 40 year-old Lucia Matupi; 30 year-old Taonga Nyangu; 35 year-old Eunice Chirwa; and 38 year-old Sabina Chirwa.

They were formally charged on Tuesday.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Spotlight on Nigeria's Death Penalty as Woman Gets the Gallows
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.