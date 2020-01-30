Malawi: 8 Mzuzu Women Fighters Granted Bail, Full Trial On February 25 and 26

The Mzuzu Senior Magistrate's Court has adjourned the case involving eight suspects who battered a woman and insulted the modesty of a woman in Mzuzu to February 25 and 26 this year for full trial.

Manes Gondwe beating Thoko

The case was adjourned after Senior Resident Magistrate Patrick Kamisa granted them bail on Wednesday.

Kamisa ordered the suspects to pay K100,000 surety each and K200,000 non cash surities, to surrender all their travel documents and be reporting to Mzuzu Police every Friday.

The state has placed several charges on them, supreme being Cyber Stocking contrary to Section 88 of the Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act of 2016; Assault and Insulting the modesty of a woman contrary to the Penal Code.

The suspects are Mines Gondwe, 39, Lucky Gondwe, 40; Martha Kawonga 30; Chikondi Chirwa; 40 year-old Lucia Matupi; 30 year-old Taonga Nyangu; 35 year-old Eunice Chirwa; and 38 year-old Sabina Chirwa.

They were formally charged on Tuesday.