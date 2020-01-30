Nigeria: EFCC Arrests 10 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Lagos

30 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Adelanwa Bamgboye

Lagos — Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos Zonal Office, have arrested 10 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos.

The suspects were arrested in Westwood Estate, Ajah, during a sting operation the EFCC conducted on Wednesday January 29, 2020 following an intelligence report it received on the suspects' alleged involvement in cybercrime.

The Commission said items it recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest included a car, laptops and mobile phones.

The suspects, the Commission added, would soon be arraigned in court.

In a similar development, the Ibadan Zonal Office of the EFCC yesterday arrested a 33-year-old landlord, Stanley Ejike Awam, and 10 of his tenants, who were suspected to be internet fraudsters hibernating in his house.

Awam was apprehended for allegedly providing shelter for the suspected fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo Boys, who the EFCC said it picked up at different locations of the Ibadan metropolis following intelligence on their alleged illegal activities.

The 10 suspected fraudsters arrested at the premises of the six-flat bungalow are Henry Echefu, Usman Mustapha, Adeleke David, Olafuyi Josiah, Soretire Ayokunmi, Riliwan Ajao, Abulsalam Abubakar and Lukeman Salam.

The remaining two other suspects, Adeyemo Muktarh and Bashir Mohammed, were picked up in the Eleyele and Old Bodija areas of Ibadan.

Items allegedly recovered from them included three exotic cars, laptops, mobile phones and land documents.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

