Nigeria: 6 Trucks Burnt, 16 Injured in Aso Pada Protest

30 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Adam Umar

Six trucks were set ablaze and 16 people allegedly injured by Aso Pada youths who were protesting government's plan to relocate Tipper drivers from Gidan-Soja, a slum in Mararaba area of Nasarawa State to the community.

The government plans to develop the Gidan-Soja, hence the directed tipper drivers and people staying in Gidan-Soja to relocate to Aso Pada, another community in the area.

Gidan-Soja was temporarily allocated as a tipper garage but it is prominent for hosting local wrestling games, drama and clubs.

There was trouble in Aso Pada after the tipper drivers complied with the government directives on Sunday. The youths protested chanting, 'we don't want them here,' in a protest that turned violent leading to the damage of trucks and loss of goods.

One of the tipper drivers who pleaded anonymity said they agreed to relocate but their move was opposed by some Aso Pada youths. He said six trucks were destroyed and 16 tipper drivers injured.

When our reporter visited the community yesterday, the Chief of Aso Pada was not available for comments. He was said to have been invited by the state government on the matter.

A community leader who pleaded anonymity blamed the situation on 'communication gap.'

When contacted, the Divisional Police Officer DPO of Mararaba ACP Muhammed Padah confirmed the incident, adding that the matter has been reported to the state command in Lafiya.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Spotlight on Nigeria's Death Penalty as Woman Gets the Gallows
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.