Nigeria: 6 Trucks Burnt, 16 Injured in Aso Pada Protest

Six trucks were set ablaze and 16 people allegedly injured by Aso Pada youths who were protesting government's plan to relocate Tipper drivers from Gidan-Soja, a slum in Mararaba area of Nasarawa State to the community.

The government plans to develop the Gidan-Soja, hence the directed tipper drivers and people staying in Gidan-Soja to relocate to Aso Pada, another community in the area.

Gidan-Soja was temporarily allocated as a tipper garage but it is prominent for hosting local wrestling games, drama and clubs.

There was trouble in Aso Pada after the tipper drivers complied with the government directives on Sunday. The youths protested chanting, 'we don't want them here,' in a protest that turned violent leading to the damage of trucks and loss of goods.

One of the tipper drivers who pleaded anonymity said they agreed to relocate but their move was opposed by some Aso Pada youths. He said six trucks were destroyed and 16 tipper drivers injured.

When our reporter visited the community yesterday, the Chief of Aso Pada was not available for comments. He was said to have been invited by the state government on the matter.

A community leader who pleaded anonymity blamed the situation on 'communication gap.'

When contacted, the Divisional Police Officer DPO of Mararaba ACP Muhammed Padah confirmed the incident, adding that the matter has been reported to the state command in Lafiya.