South Africa: What the National Health Insurance Will Cover

analysis

What will the National Health Insurance pay for? It's the question on everyone's mind when it comes to the move set to redefine how healthcare is financed and managed in South Africa. The authors give you a behind-the-scenes look at the development of a framework that will help guide policies.

South Africa is grappling with the immense task of transforming what have historically been two parallel health systems - public and private - into a unified health system that serves all South Africans and accelerates progress towards universal health coverage.

The policy driving this transformation is National Health Insurance (NHI).

From the start, it was intended that the NHI would be phased in; however, progress has been slower than anticipated.

Arguably, one of the reasons has been the absence of a list of conditions and healthcare services to be covered under NHI and provided by the public and private sectors. Internationally, this list of conditions and treatments is often known as a "health benefits package." In South Africa, it has come to be known as the NHI "service benefits".

The national health department has developed a service benefits framework. Developed over a number of years, this framework has guided the...