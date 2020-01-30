South Africa: Skewed Systems - the (UN)reality of Postgraduate Student Funding

opinion

South Africa urgently needs more black PhD graduates, says Blade Nzimande. But the current funding structure available to post-graduate students is inadequate and favours the offspring of mainly white, middle-class families.

The existing structures and provision of postgraduate funding in South African higher education are replete with contradictions.

Look one way, and postgraduate studies are considered a luxury: unnecessary and self-indulgent - the whim of a select few who like books too much and "real jobs" too little. Look the other, and postgraduates are considered "critical" for the knowledge they produce, indispensable if South Africa is to grow its higher education sector and mature into the knowledge economy required for developing a more egalitarian, low carbon and inclusive society.

These contradictions bite keenly in the everyday experience of postgraduate students across the board when battling for funding. In this article, we explore two examples to highlight how multiple assumptions on the part of funders and universities coalesce to make opportunities for postgraduate study easiest for those already advantaged, and most inaccessible for those suffering plural forms of structural discrimination.

Funding for postgraduate studies in South Africa makes three unrealistic assumptions about students' lives.

First, the amounts offered are never enough...