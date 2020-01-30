South Africa: On the Trail of Dinosaurs in the Free State

analysis

Scientists have discovered remnants of an ancient ecosystem in the Free State that tells a tale of survival in a time of extreme environmental stress.

A trackway of ancient spoor near Clarens in the Free State tells the story of an ecosystem hanging on, at a time when the planet was about to enter a mass extinction. The three species of animals that left this spoor were living in a world of intense volcanic activity that spewed out molten lava and choked the atmosphere with poisonous gas. This is believed to have triggered one of the great mass extinctions.

In an academic paper in the journal PLOS ONE, Associate Professor Emese Bordy of the University of Cape Town and her colleagues described three unique prints and suggested they reveal how ecosystems can respond to times of extreme environmental stress.

What the team of scientists found on a farm near the Golden Gate Nature Reserve were five trackways that contained 25 footprints believed to be 183 million years old. They included a small species of synapsid, a group of animals that included early mammals; a large bipedal dinosaur that was most likely a carnivore, and a quadruped herbivore. The scientists believe...