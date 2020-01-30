South Africa: Why Can't South Africa Grow Its Economy?

30 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Mandla Lionel Isaacs

A big part of the answer may be that in our society there are at least two divergent worldviews which preclude broad alignment between key roleplayers.

Like most South Africans, I am deeply frustrated by our decade-long economic stagnation. As the economy grows slower than the population does, GDP per capita has been shrinking for the past five years, and sky-high unemployment has become a structural feature of our society, with all its devastating immediate and far-reaching consequences on individuals and families.

I've been reflecting on why we cannot seem to get ourselves out of this predicament.

It's not as if South Africa is short of ideas on how to grow the economy inclusively. The National Development Plan - despite having been largely ignored and more relevant now as an example of massive lost opportunity - pointed out many of the things we need to do, eight years ago now.

South Africa has solicited proposals from the best international development economists. Various think tanks have offered useful suggestions. The IMF does an annual economic diagnostic. In Operation Phakisa, SA adapted and tried the Malaysia-style lab concept to develop tangible action plans to accelerate growth in priority sectors. Government and business...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Spotlight on Nigeria's Death Penalty as Woman Gets the Gallows
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.