South Africa: Why Can't South Africa Grow Its Economy?

opinion

A big part of the answer may be that in our society there are at least two divergent worldviews which preclude broad alignment between key roleplayers.

Like most South Africans, I am deeply frustrated by our decade-long economic stagnation. As the economy grows slower than the population does, GDP per capita has been shrinking for the past five years, and sky-high unemployment has become a structural feature of our society, with all its devastating immediate and far-reaching consequences on individuals and families.

I've been reflecting on why we cannot seem to get ourselves out of this predicament.

It's not as if South Africa is short of ideas on how to grow the economy inclusively. The National Development Plan - despite having been largely ignored and more relevant now as an example of massive lost opportunity - pointed out many of the things we need to do, eight years ago now.

South Africa has solicited proposals from the best international development economists. Various think tanks have offered useful suggestions. The IMF does an annual economic diagnostic. In Operation Phakisa, SA adapted and tried the Malaysia-style lab concept to develop tangible action plans to accelerate growth in priority sectors. Government and business...