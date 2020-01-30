South Africa: Unreliable Statistics On South African Citizens Jailed Abroad Hamper Crime-Fighting Efforts

30 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime

At least 790 South African citizens are incarcerated in prisons around the world and 71% of them are serving sentences for drug-related offences, according to newly released data from the Department of International Relations (Dirco). But the numbers could be far higher and available statistics are notoriously unreliable. The Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime reports.

Awareness of individuals in legal difficulty allows consular services to support their citizens overseas. And information on arrests, prosecutions and convictions can be a vital source of intelligence on emerging threats and trends in organised crime.

In providing data on the number of South Africans locked up abroad, Department of International Relations (Dirco), spokesperson Clayson Monyela cautioned that the statistics only reflect those cases "that are reported to our consular services".

Reliable data is essential as it allows embassies and consulates to support people in legal difficulty, inform their family members, provide legal advice and consular support to those accused of crimes, monitor treatment of South African citizens in prisons and ensure human-rights standards are upheld.

In cases of mistreatment by police, or prison authorities, or other miscarriages of justice, the state can mobilise to apply diplomatic pressure on the relevant government. Awareness of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Spotlight on Nigeria's Death Penalty as Woman Gets the Gallows
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.