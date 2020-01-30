South Africa: Unreliable Statistics On South African Citizens Jailed Abroad Hamper Crime-Fighting Efforts

analysis

At least 790 South African citizens are incarcerated in prisons around the world and 71% of them are serving sentences for drug-related offences, according to newly released data from the Department of International Relations (Dirco). But the numbers could be far higher and available statistics are notoriously unreliable. The Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime reports.

Awareness of individuals in legal difficulty allows consular services to support their citizens overseas. And information on arrests, prosecutions and convictions can be a vital source of intelligence on emerging threats and trends in organised crime.

In providing data on the number of South Africans locked up abroad, Department of International Relations (Dirco), spokesperson Clayson Monyela cautioned that the statistics only reflect those cases "that are reported to our consular services".

Reliable data is essential as it allows embassies and consulates to support people in legal difficulty, inform their family members, provide legal advice and consular support to those accused of crimes, monitor treatment of South African citizens in prisons and ensure human-rights standards are upheld.

