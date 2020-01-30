Botswana: Lifting Botswana's Hunting Ban Endangers Its Status As a Global Conservation Leader

opinion

In a world where global understanding of true conservation and the interconnectedness of all life on the planet is growing at an exponential rate, Botswana cannot afford to be seen as an increasingly retrogressive force on the planet.

Botswana's unique natural wildlife heritage is one of the country's greatest treasures. These vast, unspoiled wilderness areas are not only the cultural and environmental heritage of the Batswana people, but they are also primary areas in conserving increasingly fragile global ecosystems.

The people of Botswana are justifiably proud of their culture and of their exquisite natural heritage. They are also extremely aware of their country's progress after more than 50 years of independence. Since 1966, Botswana has seen an average of 5% growth per year. Its per capita income has grown from some US$80 per year at independence in 1966 to more than $8,250 in 2018, according to World Bank data.

According to Unesco, it also has a largely successful basic education system that has some 90% of children enrolled in primary school and sees more than 96% of children go on to secondary school, leaving the country with one of the highest literacy rates in sub-Saharan Africa at 81%.

Botswana's greatest...